Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Shares Up 0.8%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 163,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 258,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.42 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

About Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

