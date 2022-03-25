Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Shares Up 0.8%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 163,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 258,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
The company has a market capitalization of $82.42 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.
About Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wealth Minerals (WMLLF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.