ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. ReneSola updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE SOL opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $13.02.
ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ReneSola by 178.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ReneSola by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ReneSola by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.
About ReneSola (Get Rating)
ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
