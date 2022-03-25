Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.18

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 27th. This is an increase from Lycopodium’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09.
Lycopodium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Lycopodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lycopodium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.