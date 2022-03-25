ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading 0.6% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.68. Approximately 3,597,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,902,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOLD. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 10,945.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 49,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000.

