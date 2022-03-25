First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading Up 1.9%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating) rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $15.91. Approximately 2,222,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,707,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXN. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 262.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 75,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,134,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 878,481 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 21.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 412.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75,360 shares during the last quarter.

