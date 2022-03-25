Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 198,192 shares.The stock last traded at $78.62 and had previously closed at $78.61.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

