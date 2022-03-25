National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 45,307 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 45,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,669,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after buying an additional 130,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,459,090. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $311.72 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.18 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

