Maya Gold and Silver (CVE:MYA) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Shares of Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (CVE:MYA – Get Rating) traded down 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.32. 152,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 81,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.32.
About Maya Gold and Silver (CVE:MYA)
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Maya Gold and Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maya Gold and Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.