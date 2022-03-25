Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sientra updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Sientra has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,556,000 after buying an additional 66,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 56,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sientra by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 3,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 359,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 349,180 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

