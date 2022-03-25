Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karat Packaging updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

KRT stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karat Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Karat Packaging by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

