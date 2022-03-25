MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.41 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

MDB opened at $420.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $496.72.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $3,337,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,362 shares of company stock worth $75,246,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

