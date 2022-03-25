PDS Planning Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in Equinix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Equinix by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $9,488,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Equinix by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $12,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $711.63 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $655.37 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $706.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $771.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 223.83%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total value of $821,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.94.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

