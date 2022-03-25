Truist Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cyxtera Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ CYXT opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,272,000.

