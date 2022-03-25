Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on W. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

W stock opened at $121.37 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $354.50. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.59 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.78.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $150,080.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,777 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

