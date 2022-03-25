PDS Planning Inc Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MFG. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 973,496 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 122.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,019 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. On average, analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

