PDS Planning Inc Has $168,000 Holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 142,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 900,861 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 64.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.28%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

