eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $27,730.00 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 23,500 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $27,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $35,518.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $19,434.00.

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $86.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin (Get Rating)

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.