VIMworld Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, VIMworld has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $15.81 million and approximately $78,401.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001881 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.