Ark (ARK) Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002101 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $127.30 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,941,233 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

