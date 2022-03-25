Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

MITK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

MITK opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $644.54 million, a PE ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $232,681. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

