Francis J. Pelzer Sells 200 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $208.66 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.39 and its 200 day moving average is $214.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. KeyCorp started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.65.
About F5 Networks (Get Rating)
F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
