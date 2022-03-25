Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $3,475,647. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

