Brokers Offer Predictions for CinCor Pharma Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CinCor Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.68). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CinCor Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINC opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.24. CinCor Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15).

About CinCor Pharma (Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.