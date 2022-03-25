Brokerages Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.95. NIKE posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $132.08 on Tuesday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

