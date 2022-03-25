Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa stock opened at $217.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.42. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $415.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

