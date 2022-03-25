1,140 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,553,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,973 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $164.96 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.