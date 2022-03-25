Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.01.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.