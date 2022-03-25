Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Mister Car Wash updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.470 EPS.

Shares of MCW opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

MCW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,896 shares of company stock valued at $463,919.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $969,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mister Car Wash (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.