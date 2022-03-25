Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 173.72% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%. Clever Leaves updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
CLVR stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. decreased their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
Clever Leaves Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.
