Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 173.72% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%. Clever Leaves updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CLVR stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. decreased their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 567.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.