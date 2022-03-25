ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $1,012.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.65 or 0.07080163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,432.94 or 0.99628674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00043861 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

