Fulcrum Equity Management Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,924,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,127,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,948,000 after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,660 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR stock opened at $171.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.22. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.