Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1417 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($32.97) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

