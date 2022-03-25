iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 190,768 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000.

TLT stock opened at $130.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.83. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $128.34 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

