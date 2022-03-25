Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy Purchases 2,600 Shares

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John C. Kennedy acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $13,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Horizon Global stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. Horizon Global Co. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 873.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Global in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

