Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.84

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.84 and last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 45151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

The stock has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.72 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

