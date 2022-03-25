Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.99) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

