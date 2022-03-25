Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.14

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCRUF shares. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

