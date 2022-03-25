Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.28. 54,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 137,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOUYY)

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.