Fulcrum Equity Management Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

URA opened at $26.72 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.