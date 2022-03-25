Brokers Issue Forecasts for IMI plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMI in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas forecasts that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,900 ($25.01) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,265.00.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. IMI has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

