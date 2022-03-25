111,643 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 111,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 22.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR opened at $114.10 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.15.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,129 shares of company stock worth $6,603,408. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

