TheStreet Upgrades Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Energy Services of America stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. Energy Services of America has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm provides services to customers in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. Its services include construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

