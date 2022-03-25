HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 195 ($2.57) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON HICL opened at GBX 167 ($2.20) on Thursday. HICL Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 158.72 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.20 ($2.39). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 171.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.24.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

