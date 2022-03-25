HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 195 ($2.57) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON HICL opened at GBX 167 ($2.20) on Thursday. HICL Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 158.72 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.20 ($2.39). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 171.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.24.
HICL Infrastructure Company Profile
