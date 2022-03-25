First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Advantage updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

First Advantage stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66.

Get First Advantage alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Advantage by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 51,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,410,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,898,000 after acquiring an additional 408,258 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage (Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.