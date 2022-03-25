First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Advantage updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
First Advantage stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.
About First Advantage (Get Rating)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
