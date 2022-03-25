Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.180 EPS.

Shares of SMAR opened at $56.24 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMAR. DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. White bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,264 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,768. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

