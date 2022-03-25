Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.50

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 450132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.63 million and a PE ratio of -26.39.

Get Banyan Gold alerts:

Banyan Gold Company Profile (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.