Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.50

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 450132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.63 million and a PE ratio of -26.39.
Banyan Gold Company Profile (CVE:BYN)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.