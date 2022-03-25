Secure Asset Management LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6,207.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,717,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after acquiring an additional 198,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,566,000 after purchasing an additional 187,145 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,748,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,852,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $76.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.92. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

