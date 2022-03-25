Secure Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,528 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

