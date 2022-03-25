3,700 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.