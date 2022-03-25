Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $125.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.71. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

